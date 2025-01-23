Teddy Long Views Jey Uso vs. Gunther as a ‘Big Moment’ for Uso

– During a recent edition of Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long spoke about Jey Uso challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event. Long shared his excitement for Uso being part of a huge world title bout.

Long said on the match being Jey’s moment, “It is Jey’s moment, finally. I’m really excited about this and I can’t wait to watch it. You take Gunther, like I’ve always said, this man has come a long way in a short time. He is phenomenal. Jey Uso, seasoned veteran man, these two guys are gonna put on a hell of a match.”

Jey Uso challenges Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, January 25. The event will be held at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. It will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.