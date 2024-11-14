wrestling / News

Teddy Long Shares His Thoughts on AEW, Likes The Hurt Syndicate

November 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Dynamite 10-30-24 Bobby Lashley Swerve Strickland MVP Shelton Benjamin, The Hurt Syndicate, AEW Teddy Long Image Credit: AEW

– During a recent chat on Sportskeeda’s The Wrestling Time Machine, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long shared his thoughts on AEW. Long noted that he sometimes tunes in to see what The Hurt Syndicate are doing on TV.

Teddy Long said on AEW, “I got nothing against them. Sometimes, I get a chance, I peep at them to see what they’re doing, specially since MVP and Shelton Benjamin and those guys. I kinda like and see what they are doing. I’m not totally out with them, I just didn’t like some comments that they made about me.”

The Hurt Syndicate are currently involved in a feud with former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland.

