– During a recent edition of Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long commented on the controversial slap Travis Scott delivered to Cody Rhodes in the main event angle at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. As noted, Scott’s slap is said to have legitimately injured Rhodes. Long said on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Cody, and I can’t say he didn’t do it, but I’m sure he did, he knows, he’s old school. You get with Travis and you show Travis how to deliver that slap because you’re with a guy that doesn’t know how to throw a working punch, doesn’t know how to work at all. If somebody’s going to hit me in my face like that hard, I’m going to get with them and let them know this is how it works and practice that with them.”