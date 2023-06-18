Teddy Long Thinks Sting Should Face MJF For His Retirement Match

Speaking recently on Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long offered his opinion on his preferred opponent in Sting’s eventual retirement bout (per Wrestling Inc). While many have touted various wrestlers with whom Sting has extensive history, Long thinks utilizing MJF could make for an intriguing match-up. Whether or not Sting uses a singles match or a multi-body fight for his final appearance and who his chosen opponents will be remains to be seen, however. You can find a highlight from Long and listen to the full podcast below.

On why he thinks MJF would be a good pick for the retirement bout: “I’m kind of like you, I’m trying to figure out who would be in that spot. To really make it interesting, I’d like to see it be MJF. When you get in there with Jericho, you’ve got to go, okay, you’ve got to roll. Same thing with MJF. If he gets in there with Sting, he’s going to bring it to him. So Sting knows if he’s going to be the man, he’s gotta keep up. I think he can keep up.”