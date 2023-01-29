Teddy Long Was Surprised When He Got WWE Hall Of Fame Induction Call

Teddy Long was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017, and he says he was surprised when he got the call. The wrestling personality was a guest on AdFreeShows’ Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda and noted that it was “really a surprise” when he got called and told he would be inducted. You can check a couple of highlights from the discussion below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On being surprised when he got the call about the Hall of Fame: “I thought the Hall Of Fame was for wrestlers, guys that take bumps and you know what I mean, put their bodies on the line,” he said. “I thought those guys deserved it because they put in a lot of hard work on their bodies each and every night. So, for me to get that it was just a surprise to me.”

On always doing what was asked of him: “I never barked about anything because I knew this, whatever Vince asked you to do he would do it himself, so how’re you gonna tell him no. Just to get that bestowed upon me was one of the happiest times of my life man and I treasure that as of this day. I thank the WWE Universe, I thank God, and I especially thank Vince McMahon for giving me that opportunity.”