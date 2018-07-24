Teddy Long Talks Brock Lesnar’s Position in WWE, Says He’s a Nice Guy

Teddy Long was recently a guest on the Wrestling Inc. Podcast, and shared his thoughts on Brock Lesnar…

On Brock Lesnar’s Position in WWE: “It really doesn’t surprise me because sometimes you take a lot of guys and before they sign, they make a lot of demands on what they want and what they don’t want,” Long said. “I think Brock just understands maybe how valuable he is to the company, so he makes these demands and I guess he just shows up whenever he’s supposed to or whenever they call him. I don’t know, I don’t know anybody else and I’ve never seen anybody else do that. But I’m just saying God bless him, if he’s got it like that, then go ‘head.”

His Personal Thoughts on Lesnar: “He’s a nice guy, great guy,” he said. “I worked with him before he even really got famous, back when he first started coming in and first started wrestling. So yeah, Brock’s a very nice guy.”