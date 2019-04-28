Teddy Long on Not Wanting to Let Down Vince McMahon or the Fans as Smackdown GM

– WrestlingInc.com and Andy Malnoske recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long during WrestleCon over WrestleMania Weekend. Long discussed the origin of his catchphrase and working as the Smackdown GM from 2004 to 2012. Below are some highlights, courtesy of WrestlingInc.

Teddy Long on how he came up with using “playa” as his catchphrase: “Well, this is a true story, too, I had a dog, a Labrador named Boss. Every time Boss would get in the way, I would always mess with him, ‘Move out the way playa, come on playa,’ and I just took that to TV.”

Teddy Long on the tricky part of his Smackdown GM role: “Well, the challenging part is to make sure the fans are happy. That’s what I did, regardless of whether the wrestlers liked it or not, if that fans wanted it then that’s how it gonna be. So, the challenging part is for me to have all that power and I’d never been in a position like that, never in my life. To me, it was a blessing from God and Vince McMahon believed in me, and I said, ‘I can’t let this man down.’ Most [importantly], I can’t let the fans down, I gave them what they wanted and I’m going to keep on giving you what you want as long as I’m standing, playas.”