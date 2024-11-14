Teddy Long Wants To See Bobby Lashley Face Off With MJF

Bobby Lashley has arrived in AEW, and Teddy Long would like to see him go toe-to-toe with MJF. Lashley arrived in AEW on last week’s episode of Dynamite, and Long weighed in on who he would like to see Lashley take on during an appearance on Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge.

“What’s the guy that cuts the good promos? MJF. That’s who I’d like to see him with,” Long said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “The reason why I’d like to see that is because Bobby Lashley, he’s a good talker, but not the best talker.”

Long continued, “MJF is outstanding and MJF could cut some hell of a promos and make this thing work with him and Bobby. I’d like to see that. MJF is believable.”

Lashley has reunited with MVP and Shelton Benjamin in The Hurt Syndicate in AEW.