Teddy Long Weighs In On Vince McMahon Returning to WWE, Potential WWE Buyers

It’s been a wild week in wrestling, and Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s return to WWE and the company’s potential sale rumors. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and weighed in on McMahon’s return to the board of directors, as well as weighing in on potential buyers for the company. You can check out some highlights below:

On McMahon returning to the board of directors: “I spoke out before, and I had no problem with Vince returning. A lot of people thought it wasn’t a good idea. I don’t know why, because I think with Vince, you know what I mean? Whatever the scandals and all that other stuff is, I got nothing to do with that, I don’t know anything about it. So I don’t dwell on that, I dwell on what Vince has done for the WWE and WWF. The man created a gold mine, and he also entertained fans for many, many years. The man went out on TV and did stuff, had stuff done to him, that he didn’t have to do. He’s the owner of the company, he ain’t got to go out and do none of that stuff. But anytime you take a guy — and this was what really got me to let me know that this man was true to the game, is he sat in the corner and let Rikishi set his ass in his face, and he also had him do it to his daughter and everybody.

“That let me know then, man, this man is true to the game, he’s about the money. I think it was a good idea for him to return. Now, what really shocked me was the selling. I mean, I heard the rumor, we’ve heard rumors all over time about him. I heard something about Disney was going to buy it at one time, the Peacock and all that, but I never did think Vince would really sell it, because that’s his life. That’s his life, that’s all now he has to live for. He’s got his family, his kids and everything, but they’re all grown. But Vince’s life is wrestling, so how can you take that away from him?”

On the possibility of Comcast buying WWE: “Well, I really don’t. I don’t know that much about them, so I really don’t want to make a final decision on them. But me in my just personal opinion, I just don’t see them buying it.”

On Disney possibly buying the company: “Well, that’s a possibility. I do see that happening because I remember one time when we used to go down to the Disney studios in Orlando and used to tape, and there was a rumor come out then that Disney was trying to buy one of the wrestling companies. And what they were going to do is make it a theme park attraction… You remember when WCW was going to Orlando, when we was going down, doing the TV tapings? The rumor was out then that Disney was going to buy it then and they was going to turn it into a theme park attraction. You charge one fee to get in and you would come in and see wrestling, just like you did all the other rides. And we would go there and we would tape twice a day. We’d do a two hour show in the mornings around noon, then we’d come back and do another two hour show in the afternoon. And the people got a chance to come in free because they bought a ticket.”

On the possibility of the Saudi PIF buying the company: “Well, like I said, it’s so much going on now, you don’t know what to believe or who to trust, you know what I mean? I’m just saying all the fans have to do, and the talent, is just wait. Just wait and see what happens. After the Saudis, if they are the people to buy it, Vince is going to run it. That’s supposedly what they say, so wait and see what happens before you jump the gun. It may be a good thing, maybe even better for you, you never know.”