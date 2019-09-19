Teddy Long Reveals What Makes a Great Wrestling Manager, His Thoughts on Smackdown Moving to FOX

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed WWE Hall of Famer and former Smackdown GM Teddy Long. He discussed Smackdown moving to FOX, AEW, and more. Below are some highlights.

Teddy Long on what makes a great wrestling manager: “What makes a great manager is that you have to have a great mouthpiece. You got to be able to talk. If you can talk a good game and you’ve got some guys behind you that can back you up, that makes you even greater. To take you back to that, I managed Butch Reed and Ron Simmons back in the day as Doom. I’ve got two big monsters behind me and I’m a little guy about 90 pounds talking a whole lot of trash but I got the big guys behind me to back it up. So a manager needs to be a good talker, plus he needs to be a good strategist because sometimes he has to involve himself.”

Teddy Long on Smackdown moving to FOX: “It’s huge; it’s a great move for SmackDown. It’s certainly gonna expand the SmackDown brand and it’s gonna do a lot for the WWE. I’m real excited about it and I can’t wait and I know the WWE Universe can’t wait to tune into the FOX Network for SmackDown Live playa.”

His thoughts on AEW being competition for WWE: “It’s always good to have competition. The WWE is always gonna be my home, but I wish much love and success to AEW, ROH, all these guys out there. Everybody is trying to make money and I wanna see them make money. Competition is always good and they can do whatever they want but they are not gonna beat the WWE. You can believe that playa.”