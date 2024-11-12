Teddy Long Says WWE ID Program Gives Affiliated Schools Added Credibility

Teddy Long thinks that WWE ID will be a boon to the schools accredited under the program by giving them some additional credibility. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with SportsKeeda last week and spoke about the new developmental program, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the value of the WWE ID-affiliated schools: “Those schools are [have] already been up and running. And I think that they’ve produced a lot of great talent out of them. I know… Cody Rhodes and those guys, they produced a lot of guys that went to AEW. Seth Rollins has had a lot of…some nice guys coming out of there (Black and Brave Academy). So these are the four schools that they were modeled from.”

On the program benefiting the schools: “It adds some credibility there, man. It’s like NXT.”