Teddy Long On WWE’s Plans For Cody Rhodes, Finding Right Time To Make Him Champion

Cody Rhodes’ loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 has been a discussion point throughout the last month, and Teddy Long says it’s based on timing. Long was a guest on Inside the Ropes and talked about Rhodes being defeated by Reigns at the PPV, noting that it’s all about finding the right moment to crown Rhodes and build the story around him. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Rhodes’ WrestleMania loss: “There’s a time for everything. A lot of the wrestling fans, they don’t understand this is based on timing. Sometime it’s not the right time to put the belt on somebody. You have to wait a little bit, build something, make a story, get something to work there and then put the belt on him.”

On WWE’s plans for Rhodes: “I don’t know what their plans are with Cody… I guarantee that maybe even the people that didn’t like that decision probably as this thing moves on with Cody and Brock they’ll see why they didn’t do it.”