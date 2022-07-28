Teen Activist Credits WWE With Giving Her Confidence To Stand Up To Congressman

In an interview with Teen Vogue, activist Olivia Julianna spoke about how WWE gave her the confidence to stand up to US Congressman Matt Gaetz. Gaetz made controversial comments about women who are pro-choice.

At the Turning Point USA Action Summit, he said: “why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb. These people are odious from the inside out. They’re like 5’2”, 350 pounds, and they’re like ‘Give me my abortions or I’ll get up and march and protest.’”

This led to Julianna writing back on Twitter: “Its come to my attention that Matt Gaetz—alleged pedophile—has said that it’s always the ‘odious.. 5’2 350 pound’ women that ‘nobody wants to impregnate’ who rally for abortion. I’m actually 5’11. 6’4 in heels. I wear them so the small men like you are reminded of your place.”

In response, Gaetz shared a photo of her in an alleged attempt to mock her looks with his 1.4 million Twitter followers. Julianna used the sudden notoriety to raise money for abortion funds, getting up to $400,000 as of today.

When asked about her confidence, she said: “I don’t think I’ve ever said this in an interview but I grew up obsessed with professional wrestling and WWE and I truly believe that my comeback ability and my confidence in times of arguments or attacks 100% comes from years of watching WWE and scripted conflict. In wrestling it’s called “mic work” where pro wrestlers will get on the mic and will be the villain or they’ll be the face which is the good guy. I had years of watching storylines taking on authority figures or “bad guys.” It made me develop a quick wit to respond in this situation. I mean, I was obsessed. I had posters of John Cena. My nana got me into it. She developed Alzheimer’s when she was young but she always remembered how much she loved watching WWE. When I was four or five visiting her house, wrestling was always on the TV. The love for it got instilled in me a young age. I was really into it as a kid.“