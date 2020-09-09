wrestling / News
WWE News: Tegan Nox Attends Gargano Family Dinner, Kushida Attacks Velveteen Dream
September 9, 2020 | Posted by
– Tegan Nox attended the Gargano family dinner on this week’s NXT, and it did not go very well. You can see the video below from the segment:
– After Velveteen Dream’s win over Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Dream fell victim to an attack from Kushida:
More Trending Stories
- Marty Jannetty Claims Alleged Murder Confession Was Part Of A Wrestling Storyline
- Backstage Notes on Superstars Used for Retribution on Last Night’s Raw
- Chris Jericho On Initially Not Liking Orange Cassidy’s Character, Creating The ‘Demo God’ Catchphrase, AEW’s TV Ratings
- Bruce Prichard Reveals Why He Hated The Rock & Mankind’s ‘This Is Your Life’ Segment, Who Came Up With The Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection, Being Pissed At Russo