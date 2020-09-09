wrestling / News

WWE News: Tegan Nox Attends Gargano Family Dinner, Kushida Attacks Velveteen Dream

September 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Johnny Gargano NXT

– Tegan Nox attended the Gargano family dinner on this week’s NXT, and it did not go very well. You can see the video below from the segment:

– After Velveteen Dream’s win over Ashante “Thee” Adonis, Dream fell victim to an attack from Kushida:

