WWE News: Tegan Nox The Comeback Trailer, Jeff Jarrett Uses British Objects, Strowman Video
– WWE tweeted out this video of Braun Strowman sharing stories with Drake Maverick and Elias while seated at a tiny table.
Which WWE Superstar was mistaken for @BraunStrowman's son???
The #MonsterAmongMen sits down at a tiny table with @WWEMaverick and @IAmEliasWWE to share some stories and some #JacksTinyTacos. @JackBox pic.twitter.com/zsORCRFNgw
— WWE (@WWE) February 11, 2020
– Here’s a video of Jeff Jarrett showing how he’d use some British objects in the ring, including a Henry Hoover vacuum cleaner, a football scarf and a Harry & Meghan commemorative plate.
– Here’s the trailer for four day, four episode mini-series, The Comeback Story – Tegan Nox, which will air Wednesday through Saturday on the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel.
