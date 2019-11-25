wrestling / News
WWE News: Tegan Nox Comments on Dakota Kai’s Attack, Shayna Baszler On What Survivor Series Meant For NXT’s Women
– Tegan Nox took to Twitter to address her injury status and Dakota Kai’s betrayal at NXT Takeover: WarGames. Kai turned heel at the show and attacked Yim and Nox. Nox posted the following about the assault:
I’m ok. Really banged up and I need some time to heal, both mentally & physically. Honestly, what happened hurt me more emotionally than it did physically. It’s always worse when it’s someone you love and class as family. I’m still not 100% sure why, but I’ll get my answers!
— Tegan Nox 🏴 (@TeganNoxWWE_) November 25, 2019
– The WWE Performance Center posted the following video of Shayna Baszler reflecting on what Survivor Series weekend meant for the women of NXT and her personally:
