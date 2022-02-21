Tegan Nox Found Out About Split With Shotzi Online, Was Disappointed With NXT Run

The former Tegan Nox discussed her tag team with Shotzi being split up in WWE, her NXT run and more in a recent interview. Nixon Newell spoke with Chris Denker on Into The Danger Zone, and some highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):

On WWE splitting her tag team with Shotzi up: “It was pretty difficult. Me and Shotzi got quite close during that whole stint. I was driving, Shotzi was in the seat next to me, and Toni [Storm] was in the back, and she said “oh my god, you’re on Raw, we’re on Raw.” Then she went “wait, no, I’m still on Smackdown. They made a mistake.”

On if she saw it coming: “No idea. We were number one contenders for like 6, 7 weeks. We won God knows how many number one contendership matches. But no, they didn’t give us any indication. We just found out on Twitter.”

On being disappointed with her NXT run: “With all the knee surgeries and stuff, I never felt like I got a good run in NXT. I was enjoying my time in NXT. My feud with Dakota is probably my favorite wrestling situation I’ve ever been involved in. It was so much fun.”