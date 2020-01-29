Tegan Nox Gets Tattoo To Celebrate Royal Rumble Debut

– Tegan Nox posted a message to Twitter to comment on her appearance at the Royal Rumble. She revealed that she got a tattoo of the number 28, which is the number she entered the women’s rumble match at.

She wrote: “No one will ever understand just how much Sunday & the Royal Rumble means to me!

Not only did I get to be in the match with my friends but I got to watch/work with my actual heroes & it’s was the 1 PPV that I always watched live with my grandfather…it was more than special!”