Tegan Nox Says It’s an Honor That Young Girls Can Look Up to Her, Discusses Her Current Goals

– Wales Online recently interviewed NXT Superstar Tegan Nox who discussed her goals, being a role model, coming back from injuries, and more. Below are some highlights.

Nox on being a role model for young women: “I think it’s very important for young women in Wales to have female role models that they can learn from and aspire to be like. I was lucky enough growing up to be in a position where I always had strong females in wrestling or in my family to look up to. I think having that is exactly what women need if we’re going to keep breaking down barriers in the future. I was always a wrestling fanatic as a youngster, and seeing women such as Molly Holly mixing it up with the men on the biggest stage in the world always made me think I could do anything I wanted. They opened the door for me to do what I love and I want to do the same for the next generation coming through behind me. I’m honored to be in a position where girls can look at what I’m doing and know that it is possible to follow their dreams. I’m living mine at the moment, and the biggest piece of advice I would give to anyone is to never to give up on themselves no matter what.”

Tegan Nox on overcoming her injuries: “The injuries were tough and I still struggle with the effects of them mentally to this day. The physical effects of any injury of that magnitude is hard to overcome of course, but in comparison to the mental side of things it’s nothing. There was even a point when I told my coaches I was struggling and thinking of giving it all up. Luckily I had an incredible support group around me with my friends and the team at the WWE, and they helped me get back fighting fit. There was a therapist on the line the next day to help me with my mental state, and a medical team on hand to help with the physical side of recovery too. They all worked so hard and I can’t thank them enough. I think that’s important for people to know. With anything in life the mental side can be the hardest part and I found that out first hand. Being on shows such as Smackdown and Royal Rumble was amazing, but if I had to say what my proudest achievement was now, I would have to say just overcoming that injury and getting back in the ring.”

Tegan Nox on his message to people and her goals: “There are definitely some hardships being a woman in wrestling, as there are in all walks of life, but if you work hard and focus there are also a lot of opportunities out there as well. I’ve had the door opened for me by women in the past and if I keep going with what I’m doing hopefully I can open the door for other women to succeed in the future. Don’t give up. That’s my main message for people. Sometimes things can seem hard and you’ll be on a painful road but that’s when you’ve got to dig deeper and try harder, as it will all be worth it in the end. For me, my goals now are to just keep fit, and keep fighting, because I absolutely love what I do. There’s still a lot left I want to achieve but with the amazing team and people I have around me I know I’m heading in the right direction.”