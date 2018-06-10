WWE News: Tegan Nox Injured at Download Festival, Money in the Bank Preview Video, Deonna Purrazzo’s Birthday

– WWE NXT star Tegan Nox (aka Nixon Newell) reportedly suffered a minor injury during the NXT matches at Download Festival. Nox teamed with Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai to defeat Lacey Evans, Bianca Belair and Nina Samuels and apparently suffered a leg injury, which PROGRESS’ Jim Smallman referred to as “minor.” Nox missed her scheduled appearance against Jinny at PROGRESS 71 and was replaced by Kai.

Hope @NixonNewell is ok! looked angry and upset after her six woman tag match. Desperately unlucky if she’s injured again. #NXTDownload #NXT pic.twitter.com/JmG2mHaw3D — Wrestling Royalty (@WrestlingRoyal1) June 9, 2018

She’s injured. Just minor though! — Jim Smallman (@jimsmallman) June 10, 2018

Hey @ThisIs_Progress fans, I’m so sorry I’m not able to compete tonight, I’m absolutely gutted! I did pick a rather incredible replacement huh?! 😏💕 #FlyKicks https://t.co/dHcVHmLnXz — Nixon Newell🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@NixonNewell) June 10, 2018

– WWE posted the following video, featuring “everything you need to know” regarding the Money In the Bank match ahead of next weekend’s PPV:

– Happy birthday to Deonna Purrazzo, who turns twenty-four years old on Sunday. Purrazzo has reportedly signed with WWE and will report to the Performance Center soon.