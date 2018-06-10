Quantcast

 

WWE News: Tegan Nox Injured at Download Festival, Money in the Bank Preview Video, Deonna Purrazzo’s Birthday

June 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE NXT star Tegan Nox (aka Nixon Newell) reportedly suffered a minor injury during the NXT matches at Download Festival. Nox teamed with Candice LeRae and Dakota Kai to defeat Lacey Evans, Bianca Belair and Nina Samuels and apparently suffered a leg injury, which PROGRESS’ Jim Smallman referred to as “minor.” Nox missed her scheduled appearance against Jinny at PROGRESS 71 and was replaced by Kai.

– WWE posted the following video, featuring “everything you need to know” regarding the Money In the Bank match ahead of next weekend’s PPV:

– Happy birthday to Deonna Purrazzo, who turns twenty-four years old on Sunday. Purrazzo has reportedly signed with WWE and will report to the Performance Center soon.

