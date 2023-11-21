wrestling / News
Tegan Nox & Natalya Win Women’s Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s Match On WWE Raw
November 20, 2023 | Posted by
We have new #1 contenders to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship following this week’s Raw. Tegan Nox & Natalya won a Fatal Four-Way tag team match on this week’s show to earn a shot at champions Chelsea Green & Piper Niven. Nox and Natalya defeated Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri, Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell, and Katana Chance/Kayden Carter to earn the title shot.
There’s no word as of yet when their title shot will take place.
This is going to be fun! 🏆 🏆#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/sHgypojdft
— WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) November 21, 2023
