Tegan Nox & Natalya Win Women’s Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s Match On WWE Raw

We have new #1 contenders to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship following this week’s Raw. Tegan Nox & Natalya won a Fatal Four-Way tag team match on this week’s show to earn a shot at champions Chelsea Green & Piper Niven. Nox and Natalya defeated Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri, Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell, and Katana Chance/Kayden Carter to earn the title shot.

There’s no word as of yet when their title shot will take place.