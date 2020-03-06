– Tegan Nox recently spoke to Digital Spy about meeting Kane. Highlights from the interview are below.

On Meeting Kane: “I just remember being so terrified of him, but I was also so intrigued that I just instantly became such a big fan of his. I just became obsessed as a child with Kane. I’ve met him once or twice and I’ve run away both times after shaking his hand. But getting to talk to him on The Bump a few months ago was pretty cool and having him say that my chokeslam was great was a big deal to me. So Lady Kane is here to stay.”

On Harry Potter: “Tegan is a Welsh name. It means toy. And Nox is actually a Harry Potter spell. I’m a massive Harry Potter fan. That’s why my nickname is also ‘the girl with the shiniest wizard’. I’m very proud to be Welsh and then I wanted some sort of tip of the hat to Harry Potter because I’m a massive fan. I mean, I’ve got tattoos of it but I needed something to actually show people.”