Tegan Nox On Her Recovery From Injury, Potentially Chasing NXT Women’s Tag Titles

Tegan Nox appeared on WWE’s The Bump to discuss her recovery status from her ACL tear, a potential NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship run and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On her recovery from injury: “It’s going well! It’s not my first rodeo, as we all know, but it’s been a little bit easier this time. I’m just biding my time on when to come back and try to make an impact this time.”

On the women’s tag division in NXT: “See, that’s the thing: friends don’t end well for me. They always attack me. So, trying to find a partner is, oof. I don’t know. I’d like to have an Io [Shirai]. I think that could be quite interesting. Any gold is good for me,” Nox pondered.

On Raquel González winning the women’s title: “She’s incredible. The strength in her is ridiculous. She was around the Performance Center when I came in, and just seeing her evolve from then to now as this immovable object, she’s indestructible. It’s mind-blowing to see. I’ll have a good go of beating her, but I’m also scared ’cause that powerbomb really, really hurts.”