wrestling / News
Tegan Nox Reportedly Set To Return Imminently
November 6, 2023 | Posted by
Tegan Nox is reportedly set to make her return very, very soon. Fightful Select reports Nox, who suffered a minor injury on the October 17th episode of NXT in a match with Lyra Valkyria, is set to return “imminently” and may be in tonight’s battle royal for a shot at the Women’s World Title.
Nox is at tonight’s episode of Raw, according to the report.
More Trending Stories
- Corey Graves Is Willing To Bury The Hatchet With CM Punk If He Returns, Remembers Bray Wyatt & Jon Huber
- Arn Anderson Recalls WWE’s Contracts, TaIks Interest In Billy Corgan’s Plans For NWA
- Possible Spoiler On NXT Stars Set To Be At WWE Raw
- Ted DiBiase Explains Why There Isn’t A Language Barrier When Wrestling In Japan