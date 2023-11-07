wrestling / News

Tegan Nox Reportedly Set To Return Imminently

November 6, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tegan Nox WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Tegan Nox is reportedly set to make her return very, very soon. Fightful Select reports Nox, who suffered a minor injury on the October 17th episode of NXT in a match with Lyra Valkyria, is set to return “imminently” and may be in tonight’s battle royal for a shot at the Women’s World Title.

Nox is at tonight’s episode of Raw, according to the report.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tegan Nox, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading