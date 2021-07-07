Tegan Nox Returns, Facilitates Title Change on WWE NXT

Tegan Nox is back in NXT and her return helped lead to a title change on tonight’s show. Tuesday’s episode saw the battery interstitial that has popping up on NXT hit 100% during Candice LeRea and Indi Hartwell’s NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship defense against Io Shirai. Nox then made her return, and the distraction allowed Shirai to take her out and then tag in Stark for a K360 for the pinfall. Nox then attacked LeRae and chased her out of the ringside area.

Nox has been out of action since last fall, which she suffered an ACL tear that was explained in storyline via an attack by LeRae.

The win marks Shirai and Stark’s first runs with the title, and Stark’s first championship in WWE. The Way’s title reign ends at 63 days, having won the titles from Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart on the May 4th episode of NXT.

* NXT Championship Match: Karrion Kross vs. Johnny Gargano

* NXT Breakout Tournament Match: Duke Hudson vs. Ikemen Jiro