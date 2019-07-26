wrestling / News
Tegan Nox Returns to the Ring at NXT Live Event (Pics)
– After being out of the ring for almost a year, Tegan Nox has returned at an NXT live event. Nox made her return at the NXT show in Casselberry, Florida on Thursday. You can see pics below from her return, where she teamed with Jessie Elaban against Aliyah and Vanessa Borne.
Nox was injured in October of last year in the quarterfinals of the Mae Young Classic. Nox got the win in Thursday’s match with a Firewoman’s Carry Stunner.
Making her in ring return, @TeganNoxWWE_ !
Welcome back. pic.twitter.com/2zo0QiGreA
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) July 25, 2019
We have Tegan and Jessie v The Highers pic.twitter.com/DGkqgnlwsK
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) July 25, 2019
Tegan scored the win via firewomans carry stunner after quite the shiny hot tag!@TeganNoxWWE_ is back. pic.twitter.com/Xsf2eUqDyJ
— JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) July 25, 2019
