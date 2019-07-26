Tegan Nox Returns to the Ring at NXT Live Event (Pics)

– After being out of the ring for almost a year, Tegan Nox has returned at an NXT live event. Nox made her return at the NXT show in Casselberry, Florida on Thursday. You can see pics below from her return, where she teamed with Jessie Elaban against Aliyah and Vanessa Borne.

Nox was injured in October of last year in the quarterfinals of the Mae Young Classic. Nox got the win in Thursday’s match with a Firewoman’s Carry Stunner.

We have Tegan and Jessie v The Highers pic.twitter.com/DGkqgnlwsK — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) July 25, 2019