Tegan Nox Reveals Her Wishlist of Opponents

The former Tegan Nox has revealed her wishlist of matches she wants now that she’s no longer with WWE. Nixon Newell posted to Twitter on Thursday night to reveal a hefty list of opponents that she would like to face, which is ended with “everyone” just to make sure she got them all.

You can see the tweet and the list of opponents below, which includes the likes of Britt Baker, Ruby Soho, Deonna Purrazzo, Will Ospreay, Kiera Hogan, Taya Valkyrie, Cash Wheeler, and Eddie Kingston:

* Alex Windsor

* Ruby Soho

* Taylor Wilde

* Chris Brookes

* Deonna Purrazzo

* Rickey Shane Page

* Serena Deeb

* Mia Yim

* Mickie James

* Britt Baker

* Shane Haste

* Kiera Hogan

* Chelsea Green

* Azumi

* Allysin Kaye

* Brendan White

* Thunder Rosa

* Rachel Ellering

* Cash Wheeler

* Taya Valkyrie

* Catalina Garcia

* Jamie Hayter

* Will Ospreay

* Crazy Mary [Dobson]

* Charli Evans

* Eddie Kingston

* Everyone