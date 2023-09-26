Tegan Nox Appears On WWE Raw, Defeats Natalya

Tegan Nox made her return to WWE Raw this week and picked up a win over Natalya. As previously reported, Nox was originally booked to challenge Becky Lynch on last week’s show for the NXT Women’s Championship until she was changed late in the day for Natalya. Nox appeared on Monday’s episode in a backstage segment with Becky Lynch.

Lynch noted in the segment that she was disappointed Nox didn’t accept her challenge last week. Nox said that she Natalya stepped up and so she let her answer. Lynch said that Nox had to step on some heads to get to the top and wanted Nox to get the next title shot.

Nox later told Adam Pearce that she wanted the winner of Lynch vs. Tiffany Stratton, who is set to take place at No Mercy. Natalya walked in and said she wanted a rematch, which led to a match being booked between Nox and Nattie that saw Nox get the win.