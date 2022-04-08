Tehuti Miles Says Vince McMahon & Paul Heyman Said Hit Row Would ‘Make a Lot of Money’

Tehuti Miles says that both Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman told Hit Row that they saw potential in the group for a lot of money. The former Ashante Thee Adonis said during his appearance on The Wrestling Classic’s Casual Conversations that both McMahon and Heyman said they were high on what the stable could do when they were called up to Smackdown.

“There wasn’t like a plan with like a feud or anything,” Miles said (per Fightful). “But they were saying that they wanted to get to events that he wanted to get us over. Also, Vince [McMahon] and Paul Heyman, at two different times, told us, ‘We’re gonna have a lot of fun with you guys. We’re gonna make a lot of money with you guys.’ I was like, ‘Perfect. Sounds great.’ Obviously, that didn’t end up happening, but, but we actually made them a lot of money on NXT,”

He continued, “Our first three months on NXT, we debuted, and three months later, we — I know Swerve put out a tweet and stuff we legit made them over $2.1 million dollars in revenue in three months, our merch was sold out and stuff. It’s just like, damn, can you imagine? Because there were only, at the time, 500,000 to 700,000 people watching NXT every week. I was like, ‘Can you imagine what the revenue would have been if we were on SmackDown with 2 million-plus watching every week?'”

The group was among those released in November, with budget cuts cited as the reason.