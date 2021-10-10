Teil Rhodes Says She And Brandi Rhodes Are In A Better Place Now

As we previously reported, Brandi Rhodes spoke during a recent interview about her strained relationship with Cody’s sister Teil and how that came about. In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc, Teil gave her side of the story and said she and Brandi are in a better place now. Here are highlights:

On being hesitant to appear on Rhodes to the Top: “Some of the subject matter was, I felt, kind of well treaded. Dustin, Dusty, some of that stuff which we do talk about on that show. I haven’t seen them all, so I’m not sure what they used. But it felt a little heavy, and some industry kind of people that I’m close to kind of gave me some advice, like, ‘you really need to be careful about what you reveal about your family because they’re going to use it all.’”

On how much of the show is based in reality: “I would say almost all of it. We overshare in general. That’s kind of our (thing), wear your heart on your sleeve. We all have that, my siblings, and me, and my dad to a certain extent. So we were already open about what we went through after he passed and drama with other wrestling companies. So there was no point, you couldn’t stuff that all back in. It was already out there.”

On her relationship with Brandi: “Me and Brandi are definitely in a better place now. But a lot of the stuff between her and I on the show is a lot of growing pains from some things that we kind of had, issues, drama that we had early on in their marriage. We tried to squash it a bunch of times, but all those little things just kept kind of building. And when I was first contacted about the show, they already knew all my business. I was surprised by that. I was like, ‘okay, wow.’ You kind of have to be like, ‘well, they already know.’ I’m always honest. There’s some things you’re not proud of, but you just got to deal with it. It’s better now, we’re in a better place now. But watching, I didn’t watch the shows, I didn’t see the footage that was used. And as soon as she said that about the Rhodes name line, I was like, ‘well, off to the races’, you know?”