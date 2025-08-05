Tekken Director Reacts To Penta & Xavier Woods Segment On WWE Raw

Penta’s theft of Xavier Wood’s glorious hat on WWE Raw drew a social media reaction from Tekken producer and director Katsuhiro Harada. Penta stole Woods’ very wide-brimmed hat on Monday’s show and walked with it to the ring, which went viral on social media. WWE posted to Twitter to note how the Raw star looked like Tekken’s Yoshimitsu. Harada responded to the post, quote tweeting it as you can see below.

Harada wrote:

“I wasn’t aware of this. I’m truly surprised!!! And I heard that he even performed some of Yoshimitsu’s moves in the ring. I really wish I could’ve seen it live!!”

Woods expressed shock as Harada’s praise of Penta, writing:

“The disrespect to me at all times is unbearable. HE DOESNT EVEN PLAY

@TEKKEN”

As for Penta, he replied to Harada and said, “It would be an honor for me!! You are welcome to my home @WWE”

