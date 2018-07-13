Tell Em: From Broken to Woken

As a wrestling fan, there is an emotional draw that is unlike many others which could only be described us a fandom. This pure of heart relationship ties us directly to the performers and causes us to feel more strongly towards them than what we would consider “The Others.” This feeling does not simply apply to wrestling. Tv Shows, cartoons, even sports have this immediate pull from performer to viewer and it is relentless. A proper entity of sport takes this emotion and creates pieces that tug on the strings which are so intricately woven between us and the product we love. One such piece would be that of WWE 24.

So far, we’ve seen wonderful episodes highlighting the build up to a Wrestlemania, the rise of the Women’s Divison, Goldberg’s return, and the emotional tell of of Kurt Angle. Each of these gave us an open door to the humanity behind wrestling and allowed us to be closer than ever before to a facade we have readily accepted for years. Some of these were more impactful than others, and even some, a bit too on the nose. Most recently, however, one hit so close to home that it was impossible not to sit in awe and emotional stress while watching.

On 6/17/18, WWE 24 released “The Hardys: Woken,” which covered the rise, fall, and subsequent rise again of The Hardy Boyz. It held nothing back, and showed the ridiculousness of their ways, but also the seriousness of their issues. I’ve since watched this episode four times, and each time, there is a chairshot to the heart that I wasn’t ready for. So I ask myself, why? What value does their story hold here? And in true fashion, I took to the keyboard to find out.

Join me….

My mother is a drug addict. I didn’t know until well into my twenties. I knew something was wrong as a child, but I never knew just what; only that she was an irritable woman who was also the best woman I’ve ever known in my life. I recall moments of awkwardness, like waking up in the middle of the night to a house full of people I didn’t know, and being ushered back to bed with a lullaby.

As an adult, this reality became ever-apparent, and so too did the issues that came along with it. It became less an attempt to save her, and more an attempt to save my siblings. The fear of the unknown, the continuous lies, the innumerable attempts of intervention. The forced rehab. The arguments. At one point, even as the oldest of six, I offered an out with just me and her – move in with me, let me help, but to no avail. She was married. Six kids. Taken care of. No stress of money or problems that most families would wish they could get rid of in an instant, and yet there would be nights she wouldn’t be home, or had to be picked up, or needed saving from some random situation. If I sound vague here, it’s because it’s embarrassing not to be.

In 1999, she was dependent upon a drug I didn’t even know existed. One thing she passed onto me was an addictive personality, and as many of you know, 1999 was the height of potency in the drug known as the WWE. Just as The Hardyz found themselves hopping off of ladders and ushering a new way of entertainment between the ropes, I was eating up everything the product had to offer. As the product grew, so did I, and my mother supported it – even while scoffing that it was fake. She subscribed me to the magazines (I believe for a while, they had two separate issues). She bought me action figures and random cards from friends I never knew. I once got a call from the WWE; it was a general survey, but my mom – to this day – made it seem like they were calling for me because of my writing. How could this woman – how could she ever disappoint me?

As time progressed, The Hardyz problems became more and more obvious to the public eye, but also to the WWE. Similarly, the small signs at home were becoming big signs. I remember being out with friends and getting a phone call that my mother had passed out in the hallway en route to bed. My step-father, who knew NOTHING of drugs and what they did outside of tv shows was frightened as all hell. At this point, we had found paraphernalia around the house, but didn’t yet know how to address it. I rushed to the hospital to speak to my mother, who claimed it was a brownie of my sisters (with marijuana) that caused the reaction. A lie I believed, but only for my own personal sanity, and certainly not for hers.

It was around 2000, and the wrestling world had become smaller. The internet was growing. My fandom hadn’t even hit its peak yet, but it was bubbling. My mother encouraged it even more. We had moved to my Uncle Danny’s for a small amount of time, and if prior to that I was a fan, then living with him made me a superfan. Long time readers will know that he was the same uncle who cut a Dusty Rhodes promo on me as a lecture.

The house was small, and there was only tv, and every time there was wrestling on, I was front and center while everyone else had to suffer. My mom would comment, make sounds in pain while wrestlers fell on their backs, and although she’d still talk her cynicism, I could tell there was some sort of fandom there.

2004, I graduated and still had no idea that my mom was partaking in a losing battle. I thought her ticks and idioms were simply how she was. I didn’t question why she came home late, or who these random toothless people were who came to visit. If my stepfather wasn’t bothered, why should I be?

The documentary shows Matt and Jeff fully invested into their careers and the risks that they partook in every week. Within the first five minutes, we learn that these guys tried to top themselves every single time they went out there, and although this isn’t news, this is the first time it is presented as a direct influence of the future issues that Matt and Jeff would have. These issues would officially become their downfall in 2009, and in 2010, they were exposed to the world.

By 2010, 411mania.com was blowing up and beautiful, and it was also my most visited site, even at the age of 24. The internet had become a cynical beast who ate wrestling gossip up and spit out the wrestlers involved. Jeff Hardy had just released a YouTube shoot on CM Punk, and he was showing some very obvious signs of inebriation. I remember writing about it, and although it was on another website, I assure you, I won’t Watry this. I do, however, have a hard drive with a lot of old work and found the file. This is what I said,

“It’s so sad to see someone fall so horribly. Jeff took a Swanton Bomb on his life and destroyed it in one promo. The dude looks like he’s in some bungalow trashing CM Punk’s lifestyle while very obviously being on some shit and unable to put together a cohesive thought. It’s a shame because he could have been something great.”

Here, I think, is where the point finally comes full forward: In 2010, I was 24. I had started to see the signs of a mother with a problem, and wrestling was still very much an escape from all things. I wasn’t in college, but was making a lot of money, and found solace in writing about wrestling because it honed my skills as a writer while still allowed me to love a these larger than life superstars – but that’s just it, I wasn’t loving at all. I was judging and angry at a person that owed me nothing and yet showed me everything.

In early 2017, my parents got a divorce. My mom was kicked out of the house and struggled to find her footing. I tried every attempt to bring her in, but to no avail. She simply wouldn’t have it.

I recently met her at the family house. Everyone was gone, and she claimed she just needed somewhere to stay for the day. She came into the house, looked around, and realized it was no longer her home all in just a few seconds. I saw her look at the new photos of my siblings graduating or promoting. I noticed her make a comment at the “scent” of the air freshener. I realized how painful this all must be, but was unsure how to start a proper conversation. Instead, I turned on The Network and clicked on WWE 24.

With my mother seated on a couch behind me, and myself in the forefront, we watched The Hardyz story together, and although I the moments that happened between her and myself, I’m not sure I’m ready to share – nor do I think it will add to anything – I realized that the cynic in me, at least for that moment, was dead. Instead of seeing the idiocy of drug use, I saw Matt Hardy with a black backdrop, attesting to his issues and demons while my mother’s face reflected on the left side of the screen as she cried in deep relation to him.

These guys, all of them – not just Matt and Jeff – they are flawed and broken and messes of human beings. I mean, don’t you kind of have to be in order to want to be a wrestler? They clawed to be where they were and altered their chemical makeup to continue to do so. I won’t even say that they did it for us; they did it for the sport – but it’s the sport we love.

In this sport, we have seen death, domestic abuse, a rape culture that hasn’t even been ripped open yet, and all of the human tragedy that anyone could possibly face, acting as if these actors on a stage are here solely for our entertainment. We hold them up on a pedestall until it’s time to hold them under a microscope.

I write this for my own personal therapy, but also for the 411mania readers who have been here for years alongside with me. For every AJ picture and RAW Report, I don’t ask you to go easy on RAW. Lambast it with me every week, look at the writing and product as just that, because it is what it is. But don’t ever lose the humanity. Don’t ever let this cynicism destroy the fandom, and certainly don’t ever look at these guys as anything less than heroes.

Because maybe…just maybe, The Hardy Boyz saved my mother.

– Tony Acero