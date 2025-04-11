Templario Hits New Milestone As CMLL World Middleweight Champion

Templario has reached a new landmark number as the CMLL World Middleweight Champion. As Fightful notes, Templario has hit 700 days with the title to mark the longest title reign of his career.

The United Empire member won the title on May 12th, 2023 from Dragon Rojo Jr. and has defended the title six times during his reign. His reign is the sixth-longest with the title; the leader is Rojo Jr., who held the title for 1,954 days between November 2011 and March of 2017.