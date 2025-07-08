Templario Set for Action at MLW Fightland

– Major League Wrestling announced today that CMLL star Templario will be wrestling at MLW Fightland on September 13. The event will be held at the NYTEX Sports Centre in North Richland Hills, Texas. Here’s the full announcement:

CMLL’s Templario in action at FIGHTLAND in Dallas Sept 13

From Arena México to MLW: Templario’s warpath hits Texas.

Tickets Available at MLWDallas.com

🎟 Buy tickets starting at $10 at http://www.MLWDallas.com and Eventbrite.

One of Mexico’s most formidable luchadores, Templario, has been confirmed for action in what MLW President Cesar Duran is calling a high-profile “super lucha.”

Since storming into MLW, Templario has been on a relentless crusade. Undefeated in the league, the CMLL standout made an instant impact in his debut at SuperFight, where he did what no one else has in MLW—he pinned Mistico. That victory sent shockwaves through MLW and established Templario as a true force to be reckoned with.

A cornerstone of Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), Templario is the reigning CMLL World Middleweight Champion, by defeating Dragón Rojo Jr. He also previously held the Mexican National Trios Championship, showcasing his versatility in both singles and team competition. Known for his blockbuster matches at Arena México and his mighty rise to top billing, Templario has built a legacy on defying expectations and dominating elite opposition.

The masked fighter from Tlaxcala blends punishing power with aerial precision, often finishing opponents with his feared Templaria submission hold. Whether competing in singles combat or delivering highlight-reel moments in trios warfare, Templario’s style is all-action and all-danger.

Now, with Cesar Duran orchestrating a marquee “super lucha” for FIGHTLAND, Templario’s path of destruction brings him to North Richland Hills. As he continues to represent CMLL’s finest on American soil, the stakes only get higher—and the challengers more desperate to derail his momentum.

