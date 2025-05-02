Ten-Man Match Announced For ACTION DEAN~!!!2

The first match has been announced for ACTION DEAN~!!!2 featuring AEW and CMLL talent. The promotion announced the 10-man Cibernetico on Thursday for the May 24th show, as you can see below.

The announcement reads:

“MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT SAT 5/24 at #ACTIONDean~!!!2 Glendale AZ outside Desert Diamond Arena A 10 MAN CIBERNETICO with wrestlers from @AEW @CMLL_OFICIAL & ACTION DEAN!”

The promotion being held with ACTION Wrestling in conjunction with Phil Schneider and Tony Khan, and will be a tribute show for Dean Rasmussen.