Ten-Man Match Announced For ACTION DEAN~!!!2
The first match has been announced for ACTION DEAN~!!!2 featuring AEW and CMLL talent. The promotion announced the 10-man Cibernetico on Thursday for the May 24th show, as you can see below.
The announcement reads:
“MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT
SAT 5/24 at #ACTIONDean~!!!2
Glendale AZ outside Desert Diamond Arena
A 10 MAN CIBERNETICO with wrestlers from @AEW @CMLL_OFICIAL & ACTION DEAN!”
The promotion being held with ACTION Wrestling in conjunction with Phil Schneider and Tony Khan, and will be a tribute show for Dean Rasmussen.
— ACTION Wrestling (@WrestleACTION1) May 1, 2025