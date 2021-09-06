wrestling / News
Eleven Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced ten matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:
* Kiera Hogan vs. Blair Onyx
* Red Velvet vs. Queen Aminata
* Riho vs. Skye Blue
* Nyla Rose vs. Laynie Luck
* Emi Sakura vs. Missa Kate
* Lance Archer vs. GPA
* Griff Garrison vs. Anthony Bowens
* JD Drake with The Wingmen vs. Dante Martin
* John Silver and 10 of The Dark Order vs. Travis Titan and Isaiah Moore
* Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon with JD Drake and Cezar Bononi vs. Bear Country
* Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin with Sting vs. Chaos Project and Rickey Shane Page
Tune in tonight for a new episode of #AEWDarkElevation at 7/6c – https://t.co/O3B0mgxCDm
– @MissaKate11 v @EmiSakura_gtmv
– @HIsaiah_MooreH/@realtravistitan v @SilverNumber1/@Pres10Vance
– @amisylle v @Thee_Red_Velvet
– @GPAthinks v @LanceHoyt pic.twitter.com/L2bs7u2D6E
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
The action rolls on after last night's #AEWAllOut. Watch #AEWDarkElevation tonight at 7/6c – https://t.co/O3B0mgxCDm
– @blairxyno v @HoganKnowsBest3
– @ryrynemnem/@PAvalon v #BearCountry (@bearbronsonBC/@bear_boulder)
– @RealJDDrake v @lucha_angel1
– @Skyebyee v @riho_gtmv pic.twitter.com/UAB6V6uL1G
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
Fresh off last night's historic #AEWAllOut PPV, a new #AEWDarkElevation airs tonight at 7/6c with @JonMoxley, @MadKing1981 & @DarbyAllin (w/ @Sting) teaming up in trios action against #ChaosProject & @RickeyShanePage – https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11 pic.twitter.com/8SQUlBQ4Z2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
