Eleven Matches Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced ten matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation, which streams on Youtube at 7 PM ET. You can find spoilers here. The lineup includes:

* Kiera Hogan vs. Blair Onyx

* Red Velvet vs. Queen Aminata

* Riho vs. Skye Blue

* Nyla Rose vs. Laynie Luck

* Emi Sakura vs. Missa Kate

* Lance Archer vs. GPA

* Griff Garrison vs. Anthony Bowens

* JD Drake with The Wingmen vs. Dante Martin

* John Silver and 10 of The Dark Order vs. Travis Titan and Isaiah Moore

* Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon with JD Drake and Cezar Bononi vs. Bear Country

* Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin with Sting vs. Chaos Project and Rickey Shane Page