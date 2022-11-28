wrestling / News
Ten Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced ten matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. The lineup includes:
* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ari Daivari
* Athena vs. Laynie Luck
* Best Friends & Rocky Romero vs. Davey Bang, Freedom Ramsey & Yabo
* Brandon Cutler vs. Man Scout
* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto
* Maki Itoh & Emi Sakura vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir
* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Joe Alonzo & GPA
* Lee Moriarty vs. Robert Anthony
* Matt Hardy & Private Party vs. Chaos Project & Isaiah Moore
* The Bunny vs. Blair Oynx
