Ten Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling has announced ten matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. The lineup includes:

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ari Daivari

* Athena vs. Laynie Luck

* Best Friends & Rocky Romero vs. Davey Bang, Freedom Ramsey & Yabo

* Brandon Cutler vs. Man Scout

* Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Aaron Solo & Nick Comoroto

* Maki Itoh & Emi Sakura vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir

* Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh vs. Joe Alonzo & GPA

* Lee Moriarty vs. Robert Anthony

* Matt Hardy & Private Party vs. Chaos Project & Isaiah Moore

* The Bunny vs. Blair Oynx