Various News: Tenille Dashwood Doing Global Wars Meet & Greets, Video of The Bar Doing a Athlean X Core Workout, Free WWE Match

November 7, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Tenille Dashwood ROH Global Wars

– Tenille Dashwood will be on the ROH Global Wars tour doing meet and greets. She’s currently out of action due to shoulder surgery…

– Here is the Bar doing an Athlean X Core Workout…

– WWE posted the following Eve vs. Kaitlyn match from Survivor Series 2012…

