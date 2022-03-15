wrestling / News
Tenille Dashwood Recalls Scrapped Feud With Becky Lynch In WWE
On a recent virtual signing with Captain’s Corner on Facebook, Tenille Dashwood recalled a scrapped feud with Becky Lynch in WWE and earning her first title win in a major wrestling promotion in Impact. Here are some highlights (via Fightful):
Tenille Dashwood on her feud with Becky Lynch in WWE: “I feel like I worked with everyone that was there when I was. You know what, we were supposed to have a feud, Becky Lynch and I that we never really got to finish or it barely even got started, honestly. That was unfortunate because I think it would have been pretty damn good. I would have kicked her ass too, obviously, but it didn’t happen, unfortunately.”
On scoring her first title in a major wrestling promotion by winning the Impact Tag Team titles with Madison Rayne: “Basically, we kicked the IInspiration’s ass. May I say, also, this was my first championship in any major promotion in my whole wrestling career. I have been wrestling for 20 years, 10 years professionally, and this was my first championship.”
More Trending Stories
- WWE, Kevin Owens, Damian Priest, Finn Balor Pay Tribute To Scott Hall On Raw
- Charlotte Flair & Indi Hartwell Bikini Photos, Finn Balor, Xia Li Top This Week’s Superstar Instagram Photos
- Kurt Angle Recalls Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar Match At WWE WrestleMania XX, Backstage Reaction To The Match
- Carmella Shares Photo of Head Wound From Yesterday’s WWE House Show