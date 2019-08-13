Tenille Dashwood vs. Kiera Hogan, RVD vs. Fulton Announced For Impact Tapings

– Impact Wrestling announced two matches for this week’s Impact tapings in Mexico.

First, Tenille Dashwood will make her Impact in-ring debut against Kiera Hogan. Also scheduled for Thursday’s taping is Rob Van Dam against Mad Man Fulton.

THIS THURSDAY at #IMPACT TV Tapings in Mexico City, @TherealRVD will be in action against oVe's Madman @FultonWorld! Get your tickets today! https://t.co/vAfF1Ahhbj pic.twitter.com/trWrbp1SQY — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 13, 2019

Also advertised are Impact Champion Brian Cage, Knockouts Champion Taya, Rhino, LAX, Konnan, Moose, Tessa Blanchard, and TJP. As previously reported, Dr. Wagner Jr will be part of the tapings as well.