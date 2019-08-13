wrestling / News

Tenille Dashwood vs. Kiera Hogan, RVD vs. Fulton Announced For Impact Tapings

August 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert

– Impact Wrestling announced two matches for this week’s Impact tapings in Mexico.

First, Tenille Dashwood will make her Impact in-ring debut against Kiera Hogan. Also scheduled for Thursday’s taping is Rob Van Dam against Mad Man Fulton.

Also advertised are Impact Champion Brian Cage, Knockouts Champion Taya, Rhino, LAX, Konnan, Moose, Tessa Blanchard, and TJP. As previously reported, Dr. Wagner Jr will be part of the tapings as well.

