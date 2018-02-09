Tenille Dashwood Makes ROH Debut at Honor Reigns Supreme (Video, Pic)

Tenille Dashwood has made her debut in Ring of Honor. The former Emma appeared at Friday night’s Honor Reigns Supreme and was announced as final woman participating in the Women of Honor tournament to crown the first-ever WOH Champion.

You can see a couple of videos and a pic of Dashwood below. She faces Stacy Shadows in the first round of the tournament; updated brackets are below as well.

Our live coverage from the show is here.