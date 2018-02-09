wrestling / News
Tenille Dashwood Makes ROH Debut at Honor Reigns Supreme (Video, Pic)
Tenille Dashwood has made her debut in Ring of Honor. The former Emma appeared at Friday night’s Honor Reigns Supreme and was announced as final woman participating in the Women of Honor tournament to crown the first-ever WOH Champion.
You can see a couple of videos and a pic of Dashwood below. She faces Stacy Shadows in the first round of the tournament; updated brackets are below as well.
WHOA! @TenilleDashwood is entering the #WOHTournament!
➡️ https://t.co/96X1MSTdN9 pic.twitter.com/gLD1B6HQr5
— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) February 10, 2018
The #WOHTournament is all about @TenilleDashwood. 🕶 #HonorReignsSupreme
➡️ https://t.co/96X1MSTdN9 pic.twitter.com/XbhoLw5c9d
— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) February 10, 2018
You heard it here first! @TenilleDashwood is the 16th competitor in the @Women_of_Honor Championship Tournament! Watch tag team action with her and @MandyLeonxo taking on @StacyShadows and @RealKellyKlein for FREE! We are Live streaming all night at https://t.co/e02BrMhaRF! pic.twitter.com/HQHiMquty3
— Women of Honor (@Women_of_Honor) February 10, 2018
Here's the updated #WOHTournament bracket with @TenilleDashwood entering the field as the 16 competitor. #HonorReignsSupreme pic.twitter.com/Kts0hWqGaj
— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) February 10, 2018