Tenille Dashwood on Why She Ultimately Signed With Impact Wrestling, Discusses Her AEW All Out 2019 Appearance

– Speaking to Fightful, wrestler Tenille Dashwood (formerly WWE’s Emma) discussed signing with Impact Wrestling for an exclusive contract. Below are some highlights.

Tenille Dashwood on her appearance at AEW All Out 2019: “I’ve worked with Cody and Brandi [Rhodes] and the [Young] Bucks and everyone over the years through WWE or Ring of Honor or wherever it might be. So, we’re all having conversations all the time. They reached out to me and made it known they wanted me to be a part of this big night and big event for women’s wrestling. I supported that and wanted to be a part of it, too. I’m under the belief that I don’t like to be competitive in that sense. Whereas if wrestling is doing good, it’s doing good everywhere. So, it all helps each other out. I just think it helped. From there, people branched out. People got signed places. People got seen more. It’s all good things happening. So, that’s how that happened. Then I ended up with IMPACT! after that.”

Dashwood on why she ultimately signed with Impact Wrestling: “I definitely explored my options and didn’t rush into anything. But, I will say that IMPACT! made it known to me how important they saw me. It’s nice to be valued and appreciated and the conversations, the people, the atmosphere is all in line with what I’m all about. Like you said, I have been to basically every major company, as far as some people are concerned. So, I have been around I have experienced a lot. I’m very happy with where I am right now and where things are going because this company values their wrestlers and, I was saying before, it kind of ties back in. Having input and knowing you have a direction and that things are going to keep going, getting better. They don’t just blow off all of a sudden. It’s just completely different. I’ve had years and years of cool experiences and things that got me to where I am today, forever grateful, but IMPACT! is perfect for me right now.”

On signing to work with Impact exclusively: “I’m signed with them exclusively. I work for me, basically. So, like I said, it’s perfect for me right now. As long as I’m enjoying things and doing big things, then I’m good to stay.”