Tenille Dashwood Returning to the Ring This Month

July 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tenille Dashwood

– Tenille Dashwood recently announced on Twitter that she will be returning to the ring on July 27.
Tenille Dashwood is back, and looks to be a major free agent in wrestling. She’s set to work BLP on July 27. Then on August 4, she will be working Cactus League Wrestling in Arizona. Finally, she is also scheduled for Destiny Wrestling on August 9. You can check out her tweet on her in-ring return below.

Additionally, she’s also signed to face Scarlett Bordeaux on November 16 for WrestlePro with Fall 4 All. The card will be held at the Rahway Rec Center in Rahway, New Jersey.

As previously reported, Dashwood announced her free agency for the business last March.

