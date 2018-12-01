Tenille Dashwood Said Her Shoulder Is Doing Well After Injury

In an interview with AMBY Interviews (via Wrestling Inc), Tenille Dashwood gave an update on her shoulder six weeks after she had surgery to repair the injury. Here are highlights:

On her shoulder: “Good actually, it’s been almost six weeks now. I’ve had a huge improvement. Over the last week or two, I can kind of use my arm otherwise I was in a sling. So I can take it off now and straighten my arm. I can’t lift it up. It’s going to be a long process about six months in total when I’m finished. I’ll be better than I have in a long time, so it’s worth it in the end.”

On physical therapy: “It started the day after surgery, which I couldn’t believe. ‘I’m still on a bunch of drugs, ow!’ The therapist moved my arm making sure it didn’t go stiff and all those things. From what I hear this next month is supposed to be really intense. Just going to be more and more painful. Basically just trying to move it properly because everything has been tightened up. Yeah, so it’s already painful as it is, so I just kind of grit my teeth and put up with it and just keep doing that until it’s better.”

On wrestling with psoriasis: “It was painful. People don’t realize that it’s painful either. I guess when you have an extreme case, it almost feels like burns all over your skin. It got to the point where I started wearing-you probably can look back at photos from the last few months, you’ll see me. I started wearing extra stockings, fishnet stockings on top of that. So, I had like two or three layers over my legs covering all those spots that were everywhere. I wore t-shirts in all my matches because my stomach and everything was covered. My arms, I couldn’t cover because I didn’t have the right gear for it. So you can probably see on some photos the spots I had on my arms. They were like red coals, like burns. That’s how the rest of my body was. But yeah it can get to the point where it can crack or bleed. I would have to have baths to soothe the pain. It’s a whole process. Basically, I stayed home for a few weeks trying to take care of myself and ease it up a little. It can get really severe and people didn’t realize it either. It’s good that people have a good understanding of these conditions.”

On her sunglasses: “The aviators I actually sell [the silver once] in merchandise. That’s just part of my persona and character. Have you ever seen that movie Big Daddy ? The little boy puts his glasses on and feels his confidence. For me, if I put my glasses on, gear, and gloves I’m in my own world and I can focus and do what I got to do.”