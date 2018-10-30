Tenille Dashwood Shares Psoriasis Scars in Instagram Post

– WWE alumna and Woman of Honor star Tenille Dashwood posted to Instagram and shared a picture of her psoriasis scars. You can see the post below, in which she talks about her battle with the condition and how she is hoping to spread awareness about psoriasis.

Dashwood also said, “Lately I’ve realized that sometimes we need some help, some encouragement, someone to speak to. We need to hear there is hope, and to know that things can get better… Our bodies are amazing… We need to take care of them, and sometimes we need help from others to get there. Hopefully I can help someone now, whatever you are going through. There is hope!”