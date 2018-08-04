Tenille Dashwood On Waiting For WWE’s No Compete Clause To End

In an interview with The Sunday Post, Tenille Dashwood spoke about anxiously waiting for WWE’s no-compete clause to end after she was released from the promotion. Here are highlights:

On The IIconics: “I’ve known them since back in Australia and they’re killing it right now. It’s really cool for me to be one of the first ones that almost made people realize that it was possible – especially coming from Australia which is so far away. We catch up all the time and I’m so proud of them and excited for all the opportunities they’re getting now.”

On waiting for WWE’s no-compete clause to end: “It’s a long time, especially when you can’t do anything. My dates for wrestling started the day that I could wrestle again. The first show that came after that I was on and I’ve worked non-stop since then. I was very determined and excited to get back in the ring and do it on my own time and schedule and to get out there and work for all these companies around the world. It’s been really rewarding, doing everything and feeling alive and excited by wresting again. It’s just going to get bigger and better.”

On modern women’s wrestling: “It’s something special for me to be a part of. Ring of Honor are really investing time and effort into the women’s division and things have been great, especially being able to tour with them across the US, Canada, overseas. There’s an array of talent and different competitors I haven’t faced before. I’ve got some first ever opponents on this tour so I’m really excited for that. Everyone knows how far women’s wrestling has come and I think a lot of us always had those big goals in mind but they didn’t necessarily always seem possible. Now we’re starting to see things happen and break through barriers. For me personally, I’ve been able to main event a number of independent shows outside Ring of Honor I’ve been doing as well. It’s been really exciting for me to do that for women’s wrestling and to have that opportunity.”