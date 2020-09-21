Tenille Dashwood on Why She Was Off Impact TV At The Start of the Year

Tenille Dashwood gave an update as to why she was off of Impact earlier in the year in an interview. Dashwood told Fightful Select that she was trying to put her own well-being and state of mind first during the pandemic, and wanted to make sure she had everything in order for herself. She added that after she saw Impact make all of their big signings, she realized that she missed wrestling and wanted to get back up and running.

The site notes that Dashwood said that Impact has been one of the most pleasant places that she’s worked at and that it is refreshing to have input into the creative. She also hopes to build her “Taste of Tenille” brand, which she never planned on giving WWE any say over, and would like to turn it into a TV show down the line.

Dashwood made her return to Impact on September 1st and is currently engaged in a feud with Jordynne Grace.