Various News: Tenille vs. Rachael Ellering Match Online, Quackenbush on Chikara’s Comic Book Style, White Comments on Beating Omega

What! Wrestling has posted a video of Tenille Dashwood, the former Emma, facing Rachael Ellering with Lance Storm. Storm trained both competitors in the match. Dashwood won the match after Ellering mistakenly booted Storm, allowing her to get a kick to the head and get the win.

– Rolling Stone wrote an article on Chikara and spoke with the company’s founder, Mike Quackenbush, about how they took more of a comic book angle with how to run their pro wrestling shows.

“We wanted to make something different from what we were seeing. It just felt monotonous. Everyone was making the same flavor of wrestling,” Quackenbush said. “I think we were kind of bored. At the end of the nineties, during the Attitude Era, there was a thought that all characters needed to be written with shades of gray. But clear heroes and villains appeal to me. At a young age, I didn’t watch wrestling, but I did read X-Men, I read the Justice League. I wanted to make something like that.”

– Jay White retweeted a post he made back in March of 2016, in which he was an up-and-comer in NJPW and lost to Kenny Omega in an IWGP Intercontinental Championship match. At the time, he said that he would “see you again soon” to Omega. The retweet from today had White say “Told you” after he beat Omega to win the IWGP United States Championship at New Beginning in Sopporo last month.