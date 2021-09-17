wrestling / News

Tennessee Honors Bianca Belair Via Joint Senate Resolution

September 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bianca Belair WWE Smackdown

Tennessee has honored one of their own in Bianca Belair, with a Senate Joint Resolution issuing a proclamation congratulating her WWE success. Belair posted photos of the resolution after she was awarded by the state. Belair is a native of Knoxville.

Belair, who will get her rematch against Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Extreme Rules, posted:

