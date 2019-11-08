Tentative Schedule Set For WrestleCon Over WrestleMania 36 Weekend

– WrestleCon has announced a tentative schedule of shows for their convention taking place in Orlando during WrestleMania 36 weekend. The schedule, as listed on the brand’s main home page, is as follows:

Get ready for WrestleCon 2020 in Tampa, Florida!

Tentative Schedule of Events:

THURSDAY – April 2nd

Live Events at The Ritz in Ybor City with shows at 4pm, 8pm, and Midnight

FRIDAY – April 3rd

Live events at The Ritz in Ybor City with shows at 11am, 3pm, and 7pm

Convention at George M. Steinbrenner Field from 9am-4pm

SATURDAY – April 4th

Live events at The Ritz in Ybor City with shows at 11am, 3pm, and 7pm

Convention at George M. Steinbrenner Field from 9am-4pm

SUNDAY – April 5th

Pre-Mania Tailgate Party at George M. Steinbrenner Field from 1pm-4pm