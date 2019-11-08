wrestling / News
Tentative Schedule Set For WrestleCon Over WrestleMania 36 Weekend
– WrestleCon has announced a tentative schedule of shows for their convention taking place in Orlando during WrestleMania 36 weekend. The schedule, as listed on the brand’s main home page, is as follows:
Get ready for WrestleCon 2020 in Tampa, Florida!
Tentative Schedule of Events:
THURSDAY – April 2nd
Live Events at The Ritz in Ybor City with shows at 4pm, 8pm, and Midnight
FRIDAY – April 3rd
Live events at The Ritz in Ybor City with shows at 11am, 3pm, and 7pm
Convention at George M. Steinbrenner Field from 9am-4pm
SATURDAY – April 4th
Live events at The Ritz in Ybor City with shows at 11am, 3pm, and 7pm
Convention at George M. Steinbrenner Field from 9am-4pm
SUNDAY – April 5th
Pre-Mania Tailgate Party at George M. Steinbrenner Field from 1pm-4pm
